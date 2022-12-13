Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the November 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aviva Stock Performance

AVVIY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,094. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 480 ($5.89) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.38) to GBX 485 ($5.95) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.92) to GBX 565 ($6.93) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($6.56) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $810.00.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

