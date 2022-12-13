Axalta Coating Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,565 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the typical daily volume of 487 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,728 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

