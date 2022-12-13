Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77.86 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.64 or 0.00043066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $762.45 million and approximately $77.86 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013053 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00035111 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00240802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00023308 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,742,733 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, "Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

