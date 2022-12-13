Axie Infinity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $72.11 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $763.22 million and $72.11 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $7.65 or 0.00042919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00013421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00035030 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00240893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023271 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,742,733 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.48629161 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $51,913,598.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

