B. Riley Cuts Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $4.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WKHS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Workhorse Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.42.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 110.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
