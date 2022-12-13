B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,600 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,622,000. Lennar makes up approximately 0.4% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Lennar by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

NYSE:LEN opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

