B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,958 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $209,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 5.1 %

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

