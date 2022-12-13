B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,545 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after acquiring an additional 956,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,180,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.