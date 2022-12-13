B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,583 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,744,000. Liberty Global accounts for 0.3% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.