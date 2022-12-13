B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,583 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,744,000. Liberty Global accounts for 0.3% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $29.17.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
