B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,748 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $545.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $510.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

