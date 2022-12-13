B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
CompoSecure Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
Further Reading
