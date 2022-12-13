B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CompoSecure Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 13,943 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,233.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,988,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 101,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $493,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,291,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 13,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,233.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,988,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,307.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 174,967 shares of company stock valued at $877,298 and sold 505,739 shares valued at $2,537,161. Insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.