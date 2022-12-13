Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,928 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $53,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 295,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 71,220 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 23.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,772,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,368 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

