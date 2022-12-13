Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,220 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

