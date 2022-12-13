BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Acquires Shares of 6,317 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. 12,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

About ONEOK



ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.



