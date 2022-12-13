BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Boosts Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares during the period. BancFirst accounts for approximately 59.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management owned about 3.40% of BancFirst worth $100,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,934. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 32.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.