BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Buys 248 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 271,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,958,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,025,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VTI stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.07. 55,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

