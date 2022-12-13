BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $7,955,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 49.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 686,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after buying an additional 225,810 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 114.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 42,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,672. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

