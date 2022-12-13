BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $1.26 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,855. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.20 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

