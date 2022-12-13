BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management cut its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public comprises about 0.3% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $34,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.64) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Shares of VOD opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.05.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

