BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $471,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.3% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $147.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,297. The firm has a market cap of $398.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

