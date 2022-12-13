BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Invests $328,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 481,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,130,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.