BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 670,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,762,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 163,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

