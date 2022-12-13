BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

