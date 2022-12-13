BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 2,940 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $342.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.38 and a 200-day moving average of $340.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

