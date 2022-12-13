BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $806,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 191.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 341.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 95,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.