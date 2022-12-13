BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NCBDY traded up 0.10 on Tuesday, reaching 32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 202,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of 34.86. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of 30.24 and a 1-year high of 41.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

