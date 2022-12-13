Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAC opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

