Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Gap Down to $91.82

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after buying an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,995,000 after buying an additional 1,718,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

