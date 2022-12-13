Barclays Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 5,010 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,010 ($61.46) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($41.10) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($55.82) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($51.04) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,138 ($50.77).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DGE traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,763 ($46.17). 3,545,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,690.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,707.52. The stock has a market cap of £85.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2,687.86. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

Insider Transactions at Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($44.52) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,151.05). In the last three months, insiders bought 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.