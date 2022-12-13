Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

