Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.64 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $336.17 million and approximately $24.64 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,754,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

