BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BCE has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 108.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.3%.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after acquiring an additional 183,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,046,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BCE by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 134,849 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

