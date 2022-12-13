Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $127.92 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $127.92 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.08 or 0.07433524 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00077294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00054879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023395 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

