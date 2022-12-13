Beldex Price Reaches $0.0429 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $127.56 million and $1.74 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.50 or 0.07428303 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00034021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00076347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023569 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

