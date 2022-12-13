Beldex Price Up 14.5% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $128.54 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.37 or 0.07477427 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00034743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023867 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

