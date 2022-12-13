Benchmark Downgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Neutral

Benchmark downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 228,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,951.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,128,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after acquiring an additional 890,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,820,000 after purchasing an additional 113,384 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

