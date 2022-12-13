Benchmark Lowers Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $13.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $390.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,199,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $7,966,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 493,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.