Berenberg Bank Increases EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Price Target to CHF 600

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 590 to CHF 600 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMSHF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank lowered EMS-CHEMIE to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 575 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

Shares of EMSHF stock remained flat at $713.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $667.76 and a 200 day moving average of $729.28. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1 year low of $636.55 and a 1 year high of $1,058.00.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

