Bernard K. Lee Purchases 1,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at C$739,558.
Paramount Resources Price Performance
TSE POU traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,359. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.76. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$20.05 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.
Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
