Biconomy (BICO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.68 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $79.62 million and $6.68 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,519,903 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

