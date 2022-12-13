Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BPTH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,824. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Path Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.