Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $651.25.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $418.28 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $768.48. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.