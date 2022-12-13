Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.18.

Shares of BA opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

