Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.5 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.