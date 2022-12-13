Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $104,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

