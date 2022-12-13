Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 7,175 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

