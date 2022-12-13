Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

BTBT opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bit Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 465.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,709,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,407,376 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 66.8% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 196,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bit Digital by 4,285.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

