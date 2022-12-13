BitCash (BITC) Hits Market Capitalization of $13,667.10

BitCash (BITC) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. BitCash has a market capitalization of $13,667.10 and approximately $410.18 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCash has traded down 64.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00512087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $904.04 or 0.05096773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,381.80 or 0.30341409 BTC.

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

