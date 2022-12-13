Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 2.2% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $97,067.84 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00118347 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00219358 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00046107 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00054008 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.