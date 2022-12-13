Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00003080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $28.92 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00263760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00083829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00057295 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

